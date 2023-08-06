Farmer gets five years’ jail, three strokes of rotan for robbing and injuring woman

KANGAR: A vegetable farmer was sentenced to five years’ jail and three strokes of the rotan by the Sessions Court, here today, after he pleaded guilty to robbing a woman and causing her injuries.

Judge Musyiri Peet meted out the sentence on Som Phong Chem, 26, and ordered the accused to begin serving his jail term from today.

According to the charge, Som was accused of robbing and intentionally causing injuries to Siti Nur Hafiza Roslan, 22, near the Kampung Kok Klang water pump, in Jalan Felda Chuping, Arau at 5.30 pm on June 4.

The charge was brought under Section 394 of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping, if convicted.

Earlier, Assistant District Attorney Lee Jun Keong sought a heavier punishment and whipping for the accused in order to serve as a lesson to the accused and the community.

Siti Hajar Ahmad, from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), representing Som asked for a lighter sentence as the accused had pleaded guilty and was also taking care of his unwell mother. - Bernama