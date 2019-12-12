Farmers in Perlis encouraged to grow alternative crops

KANGAR: Harumanis mango farmers in the state are encouraged to grow figs, lemons, gacs and MD2 pineapples as alternative crops to generate a supplementary income.

State Agriculture and Agro-Based Committee chairman Nurulhisham Yaakob said such alternative farming projects were currently being implemented at Superfruits Valley in the Chuping Valley Industrial Area by FigDirect Resources.

“The company has also been producing downstream products from the alternative farming such as fig oil, fig juice, lemon extract and gac-based skincare and cosmetics product,“ he said.

He said this in reply to a question from Asrul Nizan Abd Jalil (PKR-Sena) on alternative options to Harumanis mango planting.

Nurulhisham said alternative agricultural or farming activities could be done even on limited land areas. — Bernama