Farmers in T’ganu receive agriculture disaster aid

JERTIH: A total of 724 farmers, livestock breeders and caged fish operators in Terengganu affected by last December’s floods have received the 2023 Agriculture Disaster Aid with an overall total of almost RM900,000 today.

State Agriculture, Agro-Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Azman Ibrahim said the aid, under the state government’s agriculture disaster aid fund, would be directly credited into the recipients’ accounts.

“The total losses suffered by the agriculture sector was RM19.1 million, with the fisheries sector recording the highest loss, RM13.9 million, followed by livestock (RM3.1 million) and farming RM2.1 million.

“The aid is given based on current assessment of the losses suffered by applicants,” he said after the Besut district presentation ceremony at the Jabi Civil Hall here today, adding that the state government has prepared a special allocation of RM1 million this year to reduce the burden of those affected, in addition to federal government aid.

Azman said Besut had the highest number of recipients at 294 people, followed by Setiu with 100, Dungun (98), Kuala Terengganu (90), Hulu Terengganu (71), Marang (29), Kuala Nerus (22) and Kemaman (20).

In other developments, he said that agriculture-based food supply in the state was adequate to cater to public demand for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations.

“Relevant agencies will ensure necessities such as meat, fish and chicken are adequate for demand,” he added. - Bernama