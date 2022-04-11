Farmers not blaming traders for rising poultry prices

PETALING JAYA: Chicken prices are set to rise because it is beyond the control of those involved in the industry.

Federation of Livestock Farmers Associations of Malaysia president Tan Chee Hee said the government has set the ceiling price of chicken at RM8.90 per kg to ensure it is affordable for everyone.

“The ceiling price is helpful to those in the B40 group. But even at this price, some are still unhappy. We must also realise that those who sell chicken also need to make a living and earn a profit.”

He said the sellers’ price is just a few sen short of the ceiling price, and some of them are known to be selling the livestock for about RM10 per kg.

Tan said with the basic salary rising to RM1,500 a month, it will ease the burden of those in the B40 group when it comes to marketing for food. However, he said, generally, the price is still below RM10 because of government intervention. If left to market forces, chicken prices would be far higher, he added.

As an example, he said in some of our neighbouring countries, the price of chicken per kg could touch RM18 to RM20. Hence, he called on the government to conduct a comprehensive study on the cost of chicken per kg from the farm to the table.

The government needs to study the cost before even setting the ceiling price, Tan said, stressing that the cost of feed, such as cornmeal and soybean, had gone up by 30% to 40% since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“These two feeds are fully imported from South America and the US. Commodity prices worldwide have also risen due to the war in Ukraine.”

Tan also cited the example of palm oil, which hit RM8,000 and is now hovering around RM7,000. It used to be just over RM2,000.

A chicken wholesaler, who declined to be named, said the ceiling price set by the government for chicken gave those in the business very low profits.

“We have to pay for transport, fuel, drivers and support staff, as well as toll and insurance. Diesel prices have also gone up. We have to cover these higher costs daily just to get the chicken to the market. They are not borne by the consumer.”

He also said there is a need for backup staff in case a driver or his helper is unavailable. This again is additional cost that cannot be passed on to the end consumer.

He added that a ceiling price above RM10 will give everyone some breathing space, but admitted that this will make consumers unhappy.