Farming solution to youths’ unemployment issues, food security

ARAU: The perception of farming among young people has to be changed to increase their involvement in the sector and help rejuvenate it.

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) secretary general, Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid, said studies identified young people as the major group receptive to modern farming technology, such as precision farming and the Internet of things (IoT) based on smart farming.

“Their involvement can also reduce unemployment and poverty, as well as boost the national food supply and reduce dependence on imported food,” she said after officiating the Agropreneur Clinic, here, today.

Haslina said the number of youths involved in agriculture constituted only 15 per cent of the 14.6 million young people in Malaysia, while studies showed that just 4 per cent of university students would choose a career in the industry.

She said special focus is being given to 18 - 40 year olds through Mafi programmes like Young Agropreneur to get involved in any of the subsectors related to agrofood.

Haslina said Mafi has helped 7,528 young agroprenuers through grants and financing totalling over RM134 million since 2016.

“So, grab this opportunity to gain knowledge and success in every project and business,” she said.

With regards to the Agropreneur Clinic, she said it was aimed at sparking youths’ interest in agriculture through agencies and departments under Mafi, and imparting knowledge about farming projects and the food industry.

Haslina added that Mafi continuously strives to improve research and development to boost productivity in the industry.

