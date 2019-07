LABUAN: A fast-food restaurant on this island was fined last night and ordered to close temporarily because of its unhygienic kitchen, Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said today.

He said he issued the order after a spot check of several fast food outlets and restaurants.

This is to ensure that food quality and hygiene are maintained, he added.

“We have checked small restaurants ...,but we must not forget the big restaurants ... ,” he told Bernama.

Dr Ismuni said checks would be conducted regularly to ensure that all eateries comply with the Food Act 1983.

The closed outlet can be reopened within 14 days after a clean-up. — Bernama