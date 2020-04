KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Muslims will begin Ramadan fasting tomorrow, the Keeper of the Rulers Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced this evening.

He said the date for the Ramadan fasting to begin for all states in the country followed a decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after receiving the consent of the Malay rulers.

The announcement was aired on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight.

Prior to this, Syed Danial in a statement had said the date for the sighting of the new moon to determine the start of Ramadan for Muslims in Malaysia had been set for today (April 23), 29 Syaaban 1441 Hijrah in the Islamic calendar.

The sighting of the new moon was carried out at 15 selected locations while the country is under the Movement Control Order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the statement, the Conference of Malay Rulers had agreed that determining the start of Ramadan be based on the rukyah and hisab methods. — Bernama