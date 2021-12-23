FastJobs Malaysia bags two silver at the Vendors Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: FastJobs Malaysia was recognised at the recent HR Vendors of the Year (VOTY) Awards 2021, held at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara on Dec 15.

It won silver for two categories - Best New Recruitment Firm, and

Best Recruitment Portal.

Its General Manager Joelle Pang, said, “FastJobs Malaysia takes great pride in providing first-in-class recruitment solutions for our clients and our candidates, which was made possible by none other than our biggest and most valuable resource, the young and agile team at FastJobs; each of whom have played an active role in ensuring we scale to greater heights with dedicated service to our clients.”

The tech-driven job platform which was established in 2017 strategically combines technology and industry insights to provide seamless hiring for both Malaysian employers and jobseekers.

Currently, the platform has over 1.4 million locals registered jobseekers and more than 10,000 Malaysian brands on its mobile app and web platform.

Over the years, it has worked with category leaders across key economic sectors in Malaysia such as F&B, retail, hospitality, and recruitment agencies.

It has also continued pushing new innovations, such as the “e-FastRecruit” service to assist employers’ with their mass virtual hiring efforts within accelerated time frames.

In addition, with a sharp eye on the rise of the gig economy sector in Malaysia, FastJobs has introduced the “FastGig’’ service, catering to the needs of Gig workers looking for new and flexible jobs. Through the service, FastJobs help companies build their contingency workforce to support their existing traditional teams. Further, they have also simplified the application process for job seekers through its ‘WhatsApp to Apply’ feature and a Resume Builder.

Moving forward, FastJobs also aims to look into continually nurturing a strong company culture and a tight-knit team, in a safe and healthy workplace. FastJobs Malaysia has previously won multiple awards at the Asia Recruitment Awards 2020 (Singapore), where they were awarded with Silver for Best Client Service by a Recruitment Solution Provider; Silver for Best Recruitment Portal by A Recruitment Solution Provider; Silver for Most Innovative Recruitment Strategy – Solution Provider; and Bronze for Best Candidate Experience – Solution Provider.