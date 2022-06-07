Fatal accident: Research officer pleads not guilty

SEREMBAN: A utility company research officer pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today on a charge of dangerous driving which resulted in the death of a 72-year-old cyclist on June 1.

Munirah Stapah@Salleh, 26, made the plea after the charge was read before Magistrate Intan Syafinaz Ros’lin.

According to the charge, the accused had allegedly driven a Perodua Axia at high speed or recklessly which caused the death of Khalid Mohd Isa in an incident at 8.25 am on Jalan Temiang-Pantai here on June 1.

The charge was submitted under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a maximum fine not exceeding RM50,000 upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecution officer ASP M. Shanmugavel while Munirah was not represented.

The court later allowed the accused bail at RM3,500 in one surety apart from having her driving licence suspended.

Remention of the case has been fixed for June 21. — Bernama