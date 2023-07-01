Fatal Pandan Indah blast believed due to personal dispute

KUALA LUMPUR: The explosion that killed a waiter in Pandan Indah, Ampang, on Dec 29 is believed to have been sparked by personal problems between the victim and the couple who were arrested over the case.

Acting Selangor police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said the victim and two suspects, aged 33 and 30, were acquaintances from their village in Kedah, with the husband being a contractor and the spouse a housewife.

However, Sasikala refused to comment if jealousy was an element in the case.

“Police have already taken statements from 36 witnesses to help in the investigation and so far no follow-up arrests have been made. The investigation against the couple is continuing.

“Police raided the couple’s house in Serdang, Kedah on Thursday and seized several items connected to the case such as a paper-cutting knife and firecrackers believed to have been used to make the explosive,“ she said at a press conference here today.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Sasikala advised the public not to speculate on the case.

The 28-year-old waiter died of severe injuries to his body and hands after a package left on his car bonnet exploded when he wanted to retrieve it. - Bernama