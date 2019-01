KUALA NERUS: With the number of passenger boat operators in Kuala Terengganu decreasing by the day, it is no surprise that passenger boats will be a thing of the past for this east coat town. Today only 17 boats are still operating as compared to 80 previously,

Most operators too have resorted to selling their boats to buyers in Tasik Kenyir, Kelantan and Pahang as the number of passengers has dropped making it difficult for them to bear the operating costs.

According to Ali Muda, 72, from Kampung Seberang Takir, he had been transporting passengers from Kuala Terengganu City to Seberang Takir for the past 50 years and lots of things have changed through the years.

“Long ago there were so many of us waiting eagerly for passengers to board our boats and the jetty was a hive of activity. Those days I could get up to 200 passengers a day.

“Sadly today I would be lucky if I can ferry 20 passengers who are mostly the elderly traders from Pasar Payang. Ever since the 60’s the fare was only increased by 20 sen from 80 sen to RM1,“ he said when met at ceremony to hand over assistance to boat operators at Seberang Takir here yesterday.

State Tourism, Culture and Information Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman presented the aid amounting RM19,000 to 17 passenger boat operators.

Elaborating, Ali said he decided to retire and handed over the boat to his nephew to continue with the business which had been passed down in the family for generations.

His friend, Harun Ismail, 70, from Kampung Teluk Ketapang, said he foresees that the passenger boat business would come to an end soon as the people now have several alternatives such as travelling by road.

“The operators too are facing stiff competition from the Pulau Warisan and Islamic Civilisation Park ( TTI) boat operators,” he said.

Nevertheless, he would continue with the business as this had been part of his life, apart from working as a fishermen.

“Although my income is so much lower now I am grateful that I managed to raise my children by ferrying passengers on my boat.

He added that the passenger boat business would be further affected when the draw bridge connecting Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus is ready soon.

Meanwhile, Ariffin hoped with the Kuala Terengganu Heritage Waterfront tour package introduced by the state government, the welfare of the boat operator community would be protected.

He said the tour package would allow tourists to travel along Sungai Terengganu on passenger boats to locations such as Pasar Payang, Kampung Cina, Pulau Warisan, TTI, Pulau Duyong, Seberang Takir fishing village and Kampung Jeram.

“The parties involved will meet this month to discuss further on the tour package and ways to upgrade the existing passengers boats.

“I am confident with the Heritage Waterfront tour package the passenger boat service will return to its glory days and help promote this state as a popular destination in this region,“ he said. — Bernama