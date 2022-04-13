Father and daughter charged with killing child

SEREMBAN: A father and his daughter were charged at the Magistrate’s Court today on charges of murdering a five-year-old girl in March this year

The accused, Khalid Redza Shuib, 41 and his daughter Nurshafwani Khalid Redza, 18, were jointly charged for causing the death of Hanan Hasrul Izwan, five, at a house in Jalan Temiang, Taman Nee Yan at about 7 pm on March 3.

No plea was recorded from the duo after they were charged in court before Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Saleh, here on Wednesday as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Both nodded when the charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code was read together with Section 34 of the same Code which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for 30 years and whipping if convicted.

At a separate court, before Magistrate Norzaliza Tesmin, Khalid Redza, who is also a businessman, was also charged with murdering Meriammah Abdullah Basam, 29, at the same location between March 15 and March 17 this year under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

The court set May 17 for re-mention of both cases.

Meanwhile, Khalid Redza pleaded guilty to charges of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to Siti Syarifah Aibiddin, 35, at the same location between Dec 1 2021 and March 23 2022 which is punishable under Section 325 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment for up to seven years or a fine, if convicted.

However, lawyer, Datuk Haniff Hassan who is holding a watching brief for the family of Siti Syarifah applied to the court to set a date to enable the victim’s impact statement to be submitted first before the sentence is passed on the accused.

The court allowed the application and fixed April 27 for re-mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zainul Hashim.

At the Sessions Court later, the father of two pleaded not guilty to two charges of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm by throwing hot water on Siti Syarifah until she was scalded at the same location and date and abandoning a 20-month-old girl at the same location between Dec 1, 2020, and March 23, 2022.

If convicted, he could be punished under Section 326 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment for 20 years and a fine or whipping and Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a fine of not more than RM50,000 or jail not exceeding 20 years or both.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Atiqah Abu Hassan and Judge Rushan Lutfi Mohamed set May 17 for re-mention. No bail was set for all five charges faced by the accused.

Earlier, Khalid Redza along with his daughter and his 44-year-old brother were arrested after being linked to the discovery of a woman’s body in a ravine at Kilometer 14, Jalan Lama Bukit Putus on March 20 followed by the discovery of skeletal fragments of a girl in some bushes in Taman Bukit Zamrud, on April 7 as well as the most recent case of abuse of a woman and her son.

Meanwhile, Seremban district police chief, ACP Nanda Maarof informed that no prosecution action will be taken against the brother who has been released on court bail. — Bernama