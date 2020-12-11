Father and son among five nabbed in drug raid

JEMPOL: Police nabbed five men, including a father and his son, and seized heroin and syabu worth RM52,034.25 in a raid under Ops Tapis on Wednesday.

Jempol District Police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said all the suspects, aged between 25 and 56, were arrested in Bandar Seri Jempol, Felda Palong 4, Bahau and Mahsan in an operation mounted by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, Negeri Sembilan contingent police headquarters and Jempol district police headquarters.

He said that in the operation, carried out from 9 am to 11 pm, police seized 624.15 grams of heroin and 201.26 grams of syabu worth RM 21,845.25 and RM30,189 respectively.

“All the suspects have records of drug and criminal offences, with two of them being a father and his son. Urine tests conducted on them found all the suspects to be positive for morphine and methamphetamine,“ he said in a press conference here, today.

Hoo said police also believe that the suspects are accomplices in drug trafficking activities in the district.

He said they have been remanded for seven days from Dec 9 to assist in the investigation and the case is being investigated under Sections 39B, 39A (1), 12 (2), and 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama