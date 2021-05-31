Father and son bag RM21.46m Toto jackpot

PETALING JAYA: A pair of father and son from Sarawak won the RM21.46 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on May 19 after sharing their inspiration of numbers with each other.

The 43-year-old son, who is a technician, told Sports Toto when collecting the winnings with his 67-year-old father that they always helped each other to buy tickets and sometimes they would share the bets whenever they have good inspiration of numbers like from a dream or interesting numbers that they spotted.

“This round we intended to share a ticket by combining the number I got from a dream – 2717 and my father’s car registration number – 6500.

“I saw many different types of fishes in my dream and that was how I came out with my number. I guess by combining my father’s number has given us the luck to win the jackpot,” he said.

Their pair of winning numbers had won them a whopping RM21,460,857.20.

“This is the best Father’s Day present for both of us and we plan to share the newfound wealth with our family as well as to settle our debts,” he added.

Prior to the big winning on May 19, a total of 150 i-System winners from various states shared the RM11,647,421.85 Toto 4D Jackpot 2 on May 16 due to the cascading effect.

The cascading of Toto 4D Jackpot occurs when the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 exceeds RM30 million and is not won; the amount in excess of RM20 million shall cascade and be added to the Toto 4D Jackpot 2.

These lucky winners walked away with prizes ranging from the highest RM1,427,512.10 to the lowest RM41,722.65.