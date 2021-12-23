Father and son found drowned in Mentakab floods

KUANTAN: A man and his son who were reported missing after wading through a flooded football field in Mentakab, Temerloh district, were found drowned today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operations), Ismail Abdul Ghani said the body of Musa Ahmad, 53, was discovered about 10 am and that of his 10-year-old son, Mohd Airall Zikree at 11.50 am.

“The bodies were found about 100 metres from their last spot and then handed over to police for further action,” he said in a statement, here, today.

The two were believed to have been swept away by strong currents when wading through the flooded football field.

Ismail also said that a 34-year-old man, Rostam Che Su, was feared to have drowned after being reported missing, believed to have been swept away by strong currents while wading in overflowing water near a ditch in Felda Chini 2, Pekan, at 11.05 this morning.

He said the victim was believed to be going to a farm in the area with his father by riding a motorcycle separately.

“The victim’s father claimed that he tried finding his son but only found the motorcycle, prompting him to call the emergency hotline,” he said, adding that 10 officers and personnel were involved in the search and rescue operation to locate the missing victim. — Bernama