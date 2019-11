BUTTERWORTH: A father and his teenage son died after the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a bus in Jalan Teluk Air Tawar, Seberang Perai, here today.

Syamsul Shahril Abdul Rahman, 51, was sending his 17-year-old son Muhammad Adam to Sekolah Menengan Kebangsaan (SMK) Teluk Air Tawar to sit for the SPM Biology paper when the accident occurred at 6.30am.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said Syamsul died on the spot due to serious head injuries while Muhammad Adam died at the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

“The father and son were travelling from Bagan Ajam to Teluk Air Tawar and Syamsul was switching lanes when their motorcycle was hit from behind by the bus,” he said. The 48-year-old driver of the Rapid Penang bus was not injured.

Noorzainy said the bus driver has been arrested for investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Syamsul’s eldest son Muhammad Arif, 21, said his father normally would just send his brother to the bus station and he did not know why he decided to send him straight to school today.

He said Muhammad Adam, the third of four siblings, had asked him to take care of their mother, Noraziah Salleh, 50, last week because he said he would be leaving the family soon.

“Today only I remember what he told me ... now he and our father are gone forever,” he told reporters at the Hospital Kepala Batas forensic unit.

He said Muhammad Adam had not been his usual self the past week as he was mostly alone in his room. - Bernama