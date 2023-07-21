Father and son killed in head-on collision on Gua Musang-Jeli road

GUA MUSANG: An ambulance driver and his son were killed in a head-on collision between their car and a timber-laden lorry at KM37 of Jalan Gua Musang-Jeli yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said Mohd Zuki Mohamed Ali, 55, who was driving the car, and his son Muhammad Hasbullah, 15, died on the spot while another of his son, Muhamad Huzaifah, 18, suffered chest injuries in the 6.15 pm incident.

“Initial investigations show that Mohd Zuki and his sons were travelling in the direction of Gua Musang to Jeli.

“Their car is believed to have veered to the opposite lane at a minor bend, causing it to collide with the oncoming lorry, which was carrying timber,” he said in a statement today.

The lorry driver escaped unhurt.

He said the two bodies and the injured boy were sent to Hospital Gua Musang.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving resulting in death,” he said.-Bernama