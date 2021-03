KUANTAN: Police have arrested a man and his son for allegedly carrying out drug trafficking activities in the state.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan the suspects, aged 58 and 28, were nabbed at 8.30 pm, last Sunday at a petrol station in Jalan Bentong-Karak, Bentong, about 190 km from here.

He said in the raid, police also seized 9.32 kg of syabu from the suspects.

The suspects, who hail from Kelantan but were currently residing in Jerantut, about 180 km from here, were detained following a tip-off from the public over the presence of a Proton Waja car which was being driven in a suspicious manner.

“Inspection of the car found 10 packets of Chinese tea which had plastic packets containing crystal powder believed to be syabu worth about RM360,000, hidden in them.

“Police also seized three vehicles includng a Toyota Vellfire, and RM40,112 in cash from the suspects’ house,” he told a press conference at the Pahang contingent police headquarters here today.

Abd Jalil said the duo, however, tested negative for drugs and had previous records involving drugs.

“The father and son were believed to have been active in drug trafficking activities in the state since two months ago,” he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.- Bernama