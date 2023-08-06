Father appeals to missing daughter to come home

GEORGE TOWN: A contractor is appealing for his 25-year-old daughter, Tan Shu Chyi, who has been missing since May 1, to return home or contact her family members as they are concerned about her safety.

Tan Boon Chai, 57, said Shu Chyi worked as a receptionist in a company in Kuala Lumpur.

“We always keep in touch via phone calls. It’s just that she suddenly disappeared since May 1 and I have not been able to reach her since.

“On May 20, I received a call from a man who claimed that my daughter had borrowed money from him. I was told that my daughter owed about RM2,500 and the debt had increased to RM6,000 (including interest),” he said at a press conference here today.

Boon Chai said he suspected that the disappearance of his eldest of three children was due to a debt problem and he is worried that his daughter may have been hurt or abused by the moneylender.

The father also lodged a police report on his missing daughter. - Bernama