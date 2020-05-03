Father appeals to netizens to stop spreading images of son’s death in road crash

IPOH: “Stop viralling images of the road crash involving my son”, pleaded Mohamad Ismail Othman, the father of Corporal Safwan Mohamad Ismail, 31, who was killed by a drunk driver while manning the Covid-19 roadblock at the Kajang Selatan Toll Plaza, Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) early today.

Mohamad Ismail, 60, a former VAT69 commando who had just been discharged from hospital for a heart problem, said although it was bitter for him to accept Safwan’s death, he had to accept it.

Safwan was the second of nine siblings.

“I am appealing to the social media users to stop viralling images of the scene of the accident,” he told reporters when met at his residence in Tanjung Rambutan, here today.

Meanwhile, Safwan’s sister, Suraya, 32, who is the oldest sibling, said his brother had just celebrated his 11th anniversary as a policeman last Friday (May 1) and shared with the family an old photograph of him graduating from the police training.

“He returned (home) for a while when our father was admitted to the hospital, but had to rush back to work.

“We did not expect the cheerful message of him sharing his graduation photo captioned with 11th years serving in the police force last Friday would be the last from him,” she said.

Suraya said his brother’s remains would be brought home for burial at the Kampung Bakar Bata Muslim Cemetery in Tanjung Rambutan today.

Safwan, from the Kajang district police headquarters, was killed after a four-wheel drive vehicle driven by a 44-year-old suspected drunk driver, crashed into him while he was manning the roadblock. The incident occurred at 2.11am.

He died at the scene due to serious body and head injuries. - Bernama