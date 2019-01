KUALA LUMPUR: A picture of his wife and child buying wet items at Selayang Wholesale Market was the last one Shamshor Kamar Jamberi uploaded on to Facebook before he died in a road accident with his daughter.

The tragedy, early in the morning on the first day of 2019, occurred when the car they were in collided with a four-wheel drive vehicle in Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh near the Sungai Choh Muslim cemetery, Rawang near here.

In the incident that occured at about 6.17am, the Proton Waja driven by Shamshor Kamar, 43, is believed to have veered into the opposite lane before colliding with a four-wheel drive being driven by an 18-year-old man.

The family was believed to be returning to their home in Taman Widuri, Bukit Beruntung, Rawang after buying fresh food items and other necessities at the wholesale market.

Gombak district police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said in the collision, Shamsor Kamar and his daughter Nor Shahira, 14, died on the spot.

“Another child, Nor Shazwina, 9, was seriously injured while the victim’s wife Norzaimah Busu @ Zainudin, 38, and the driver of the four-wheel drive suffered minor injuries,” he said in a statement today.

He said those who were injured and the remains of the victims were taken to the Selayang Hospital. — Bernama