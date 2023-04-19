Father, daughter killed in crash near Marang

MARANG: A father and his daughter’s dreams to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri in their hometown were dashed when they were killed in a road accident at Kilometre 28 Jalan Terengganu-Kuantan at Kampung Pulau Kerengga, near here this morning.

Marang District police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris said the father identified as Subhi Sayuti Abd Ghani, 43, died at the scene while his daughter, Syuhada Hafiya, 17, died while receiving treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu.

The duo from Kuala Lumpur were travelling in a Perodua Alza and almost reaching their hometown in Taman Hidayah near here when the mishap occurred at 6.30 am.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred when the Perodua Alza skidded and entered the opposite direction and crashed head-on into a SsangYong Rexton sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying a family of six, aged between five and 37.

“The collision caused the driver of Perodua Alza to die on the spot, while passengers of the SUV sustained injuries and were taken to the same hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama