Father feared drowned while trying to save son

CHUKAI: A family outing to Lubuk Tapeng, Air Putih near here turned into a tragedy when one of them was feared drowned after being swept away by strong currents.

In the 1.45 pm incident, Mohd Mirwan Mohd Remli, 40, a factory worker, was believed to have been swept away by strong currents while trying to save his 12 year-old son, Muhammad Zafran Aidil, from drowning.

Kemanan district police chief, Supt Hanyan Ramlan said based on initial reports, the victim, his wife and two sons from Kampung Ibok near Kijal arrived at the location at 9.30 am for a picnic.

However, one of the victim’s sons who was swimming in the river was suddenly dragged to the middle of the river by strong currents and the victim who was fishing nearby, dived into the river to save him.

“The victim’s son however, managed to save himself by clinging onto a tree branch nearby. The victim’s wife panicked after watching her husband suddenly disappear under the water,” he said in a statement today.

Following that, the victim’s wife rushed to seek help from villagers and later lodged a report at a nearby police station.

“A search and rescue operation was initiated with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department and other rescue agencies,” he added. - Bernama