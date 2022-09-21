Father gets 428 years’ jail, 240 whips for raping underaged daughters

PETALING JAYA: The Ayer Keroh Sessions Court in Malacca sentenced a father to a total of 45 years in jail and 24 strokes of the rotan for raping and committing unnatural sex on his two underaged daughters, according to media reports.

Sessions Court judge Nariman Badruddin meted out the sentence after the 56-year-old accused, pleaded guilty to 21 charges of raping his daughters since 2015.

The victims are now aged 19 and 15.

The individual punishment for the 21 charges adds up to 428 years in prison, and 240 strokes of the cane.

However, the sentence will run concurrently, meaning the man will serve 45 years, and only be lashed a maximum of 24 times.

The accused, who worked as a supervisor at an investment company, also pleaded guilty to five charges under Section 377CA of the Penal Code for raping his daughter with an object, one charge under Section 377B of the Penal Code for committing unnatural sex, and another charge of sexually assaulting his daughter under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

According to Harian Metro, the father was accused of committing the offences between Sept 24, 2015, and Sept 5 this year. All the offences were committed at the family house in Batu Berendam.