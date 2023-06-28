Father gets jail, fined for injuring son with cane

MUAR: A father was sentenced to one day in jail and fined RM1,400 or in default two months jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for hurting his son with a cane last year.

Magistrate Analia Kamaruddin handed down the sentence on Goh Chiaw Hoe, 36 after the unemployed man changed his plea to guilty during the case mention proceeding today.

The father of five was charged with causing hurt to the seven-year-old boy at Taman Beting here at 6 pm on Aug 7 last year.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Act, which carries a jail term of up to one year or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both.

According to the facts of the case, the victim was brought to seek treatment by his teacher as he was found to be injured after being beaten by his father.

The medical officer who treated the child then lodged a report at the Muar police station

The victim, who had bruises on his left hand and leg, was treated at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) here.

The boy’s father was arrested for further investigation at 10 pm on Aug 9 last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Nabihah Mohd Noor prosecuted while lawyer Tay Chee Fu represented the accused. - Bernama