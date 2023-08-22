Father gets the noose for abusing daughter to death

SEREMBAN: The father of a nine-year-old girl, who abused her to death, was sent to the gallows by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of the offence committed five years ago.

Judge Datin Rohani Ismail meted out the sentence on ex-soldier Mohammad Abdullah Mohamed, 41, after his defence failed to raise a reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

He was accused of killing Nur Aina Nabihah at a house in Jalan Vista Jaya 5, Taman Vista Jaya, Lukut, Port Dickson between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Jan 31, 2018, and charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Judge Rohani said that the entire defence case rested on mere denial.

“The court, therefore, sentences you (Mohammad Abdullah) to death by hanging on a date to be decided later,” she said.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Sharifah Maleeha Syed Hussin and Ala’uddin Baharom, while the accused was represented by a team of two lawyers.

Earlier during the prosecution’s case, Sharifah Maleeha submitted that Mohammad Abdullah’s cruel actions caused his daughter to sustain severe injuries on her abdomen and that he even kicked and stepped on her, causing her death.

“There were 32 visible bruises and numerous internal injuries on the victim, especially on her head, neck and abdomen. The autopsy also showed internal haemorrhages as a result of trauma to the liver, pancreas and kidneys.

“This little girl was mercilessly stepped on and kicked by her own father...who is supposed to protect, care for and love his children,” she said.

During mitigation, the accused’s lawyers requested a minimum sentence for their client, effective from the date of his arrest.

Nineteen prosecution witnesses testified throughout the trial, which started in 2018. -Bernama