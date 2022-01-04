Father gets three years’ jail for abusing daughter

KOTA BHARU: A 44-year-old father was sentenced to three years’ jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing his eight-year-old daughter by whipping her with a cable. resulting in bruises all over her body last year.

Judge Ahmad Bazil Bahruddin ordered the accused to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, Dec 29 last year.

The man was charged with abusing his biological daughter at his house in Kampung Sungai Kelong, Pasir Puteh at 1 am on Dec 28.

The charge under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides for a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both.

Based on the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the accused hit his youngest child after losing his temper over his mobile phone’s technical problem.

The victim and her siblings then fled the house while the accused was sleeping and sought help from their sister, who was studying at a college here.

Upon seeing the victim’s injuries, the sister lodged a police report and the father was arrested at home at 5.20 am on Dec 29, last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Abu Arsalna Zainal Abidin prosecuted in the case while the accused was unrepresented. - Bernama