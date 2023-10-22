Father, girlfriend plead guilty to neglecting child

JOHOR BAHRU: A father and his girlfriend pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today for child neglect resulting in malnutrition from July to Oct 12 this year.

R.Thayalan, 37, and K. Mageswari, 26, were jointly charged for neglecting their seven-year-old son at a house in Taman Pulai Jaya here.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries penalties under the same act, and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for a term not exceeding 20 years or find not more than RM50,000 or both, if found guilty.

In separate charges, Mageswari, who is unemployed, pleaded not guilty to allegations of physical harm against the same victim, which could have resulted in physical injury to the right hand.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and can be punished under Section 31 (1) (a) of the same Act.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Umar Faiz Kohar and S. Thiviya prosecuted the case while the accused were unrepresented.

Judge Fatimah Zahari set bail at RM6,000 each for both accused with one surety each, along with the additional conditions of surrendering the passports to the court and not to harass the prosecution witnesses.

They were also ordered to report to the nearest police station every month.

The court fixed Nov 21 as the next mention date and to appoint lawyers. - Bernama