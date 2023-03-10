Father goes to great lengths to educate daughter

PETALING JAYA: Eron Binchar, a father from the Temuan tribe, has gone to great lengths to ensure that his daughter, Fida Adira Eron, can register as a new student at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) for the 2022/2023 session.

Despite their financial struggles, Eron and his wife, Fatimah Ali, traveled 300 km from Kampung Sungai Bot Telemong Karak Pahang to UMK Bachok, taking almost four hours to reach their destination.

Eron, who works in the village with an uncertain income, wanted to provide the best opportunities for his children’s education.

He borrowed his brother’s Proton Saga to ensure that his son could study at the university without any hindrances.

The family’s challenging circumstances meant that their eldest child was unable to pursue higher education due to the inability to cover tuition fees.

However, when Fida Adira received an offer to enter UMK, Eron and Fatimah were determined not to let poverty become a constraint for their talented child.

“Fida Adira has always been a diligent student, excelling in her studies. After receiving her STPM results, she chose UMK as her first choice to continue her education,“ said Eron.

In addition to Fida Adira, another student from an indigenous background, Shahrizan Layar, has also registered as a new student at UMK.

Coming from the Temuan tribe in Kampung Orang Asli Gebok, Mantin, Negeri Sembilan, Shahrizan aims to change his family’s life in the village through education.

He will be pursuing a Bachelor of Creative Technology at the Faculty of Creative Technology and Heritage (FTKW).

Both Fida Adira and Shahrizan’s determination to overcome their challenging circumstances and pursue higher education exemplify the resilience and perseverance of students from marginalised communities.

The UPU Admissions Division and the UMK Deputy Vice Chancellor’s Office (Academic and International) have implemented special initiatives to support these students and remove any barriers caused by poverty.

UMK spokesperson said: “The university remains committed to providing equal educational opportunities for students, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds.

“Through the dedication and determination of students like Fida Adira and Shahrizan, the university continues to shape a future where education becomes a catalyst for positive change in society,” he said.