Father held for assaulting, threatening to kill daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a local man on suspicion of assaulting and threatening to kill his 15-year-old daughter.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid (pix), said that the 58-year-old suspect, who worked as a restaurant assistant, was arrested in Subang Valley, Selangor, at 10.30 pm, Friday (Jan 13) after the teenager lodged a report at 1.18 pm on the same day.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect had threatened to use a meat cleaver and hit the victim with a belt,” he said in a statement today.

He said the incident was believed to be caused by the victim playing on her smartphone until late at night, in addition to her father’s hot-tempered nature.

Fakhrudin said that police also seized a meat cleaver, measuring about 33 centimetres.

The suspect was remanded for four days, starting yesterday until Tuesday, to assist in the investigation in accordance with Section 3(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama