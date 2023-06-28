Father, infant son killed in car-trailer collision

KUANTAN: A trader and his 10-month-old son were killed in an accident when the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer at KM145 Jalan Kuantan-Johor Bahru early this morning.

Rompin district police chief DSP Mohd Azahari Mukhtar said in the accident at about 1.15 am today, the driver of a Perodua Myvi, Azirul Azeem Mazri, 30, died at the scene while his son, Muhammad Adhwa, succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment at the Rompin Hospital.

Mohd Azahari said both victims sustained head injuries in the accident, however, Azirul Azeem’s wife Farah Nasuha Johari, 30, who was a passenger in the car escaped unhurt.

“Initial investigations found that Azirul Azeem, who was driving from Johor Bahru to Kuantan, entered the oncoming lane while overtaking another car and collided head-on with a trailer headed from the direction of Kuantan,“ he said in a statement today.

According to him, the 30-year-old trailer driver only suffered light injuries.

He added that further investigations were ongoing and urged anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward to help in the investigations.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Pahang branch of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department said eight firemen from the Rompin fire station were deployed to the scene to help free the trapped victim (Azirul Azeem) before his remains were handed over to the police for further investigations. - Bernama