SEREMBAN: The father of an 11-year-old boy who drove a trailer who was remanded for two days to facilitate the investigation into the case, has been released on police bail today.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the remand period against the 39-year-old man ended today.

“The investigation papers will be completed for further action,” he said in a brief statement here today.

The media reported that the man was arrested in Rantau on Monday after a video recording of his son driving a Hino trailer went viral on social media.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.-Bernama