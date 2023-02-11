Father of child with Werewolf Syndrome cherishes King’s advice

BINTULU: “This child is a blessing from God, take very good care of her,“ said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to Roland Jimbai, whose child, Missclyen Roland, was recently adopted by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The advice by Al-Sultan Abdullah during the Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy in September has stayed with Roland. It was also the beginning of the relationship between his family and the royal couple.

“I never thought we would meet the King because there were too many people then but we are grateful that we did.

“The meeting was brief but I remember Al-Sultan Abdullah asking me to take good care of Missclyen, which I hold dear until today,“ he said when met by reporters here today.

The two-year-old toddler, who was born with a hairy face and body due to congenital generalised hypertrichosis syndrome (CGH), together with her parents drew attention when they had a brief meeting with Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah when the Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy stopped at the grounds of Al-Falah Mosque, Kampung Penan Muslim Batu 10, Bintulu-Miri on Sept 10.

Yesterday, through a post on social media, Missclyen’s mother, Theresa Gunting announced that she had received a letter from Istana Negara stating Tunku Azizah’s willingness to adopt her daughter.

In the letter dated Oct 10, Tunku Azizah expressed her wish to be Missclyen’s benefactor for her education and treatment.

Meanwhile, Roland also shared his experience of how he and his family had been ridiculed because of Missclyen’s rare condition, also known as Werewolf Syndrome.

“Since her birth, I have heard hurtful words about my daughter, including some who say that she is the child of an animal and the child of a ghost,” Roland said, adding that he is determined to educate her to the best of his ability. -Bernama