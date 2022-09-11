Father of national football legend Soh Chin Ann dies

MALACCA: The father of national football legend Datuk Soh Chin Ann, Soh Tee Tong, died today at the age of 107.

Chin Ann, when contacted, said his father, whose health was deteriorating, was admitted to the Alor Gajah Hospital three days ago and died at 1 am today.

He said his father left behind eight children, including three daughters.

The remains would be brought to his house Jalan Kolam, Alor Gajah for relatives and friends to pay their last respects.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, who visited the senior Soh last January, was reported to have said that Tee Tong was the oldest living person in Alor Gajah then. - Bernama