SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar’s father, Harun Selamat died of old age at 7.45pm yesterday.

Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s media officer, Nor Azman Mohamad said the deceased died at the age of 106 at his home in Kampung Pachitan, Chuah, Port Dickson.

“Prayers will be held at the deceased residence and the remains will be buried at the Muslim cemetery in Kampung Sawah, Chuah at 10am tomorrow (today),” he said here yesterday.

The sad news was also shared on the official website of the Mentri Besar.

Meanwhile, Port Dickson Member of Parliament who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a Facebook post expressed his condolences to Aminuddin and his family on the death of his father.

“Received the sad news that the Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar’s father, Tuan Haji Harun Bin Tuan Haji Selamat, has passed away. I had the opportunity to visit him at his house before.

“I would like to convey my sincere condolences to the family of the Mentri Besar with a prayer that they may be given the strength to go through this time of grief,” he added. — Bernama