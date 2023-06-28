Father of pupil locked in cage forgives teacher

SEREMBAN: The father of a Year One pupil who was locked in a makeshift cage at a school in Rembau by his teacher has accepted the teacher’s explanation and forgiven him.

Rembau district police chief Supt Hazri Mohamad said a meeting with the boy’s family, the district Education Department officer, representatives from the school and the police, was held at 9 am today.

He said an investigation revealed that in yesterday’s 8.30 am incident, the 43-year-old male teacher punished the pupil by locking him up in the cage to discipline him.

“The area is an exhibition corner for the school’s Drug Prevention Society,” he said in a statement here today, adding that the police had yet to receive any reports on the incident.

The incident went viral on social media yesterday after a Twitter user uploaded a screenshot of a conversation believed to be between a pupil’s guardian and a teacher in the school’s WhatsApp group regarding the incident. - Bernama