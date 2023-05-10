Father of seven receives matching grant from PTPTN

KUALA LUMPUR: A welder with seven children received a matching grant worth RM9,000 from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) through its Sinar Kasih Programme in Pasir Gudang, Johor today.

In a statement, PTPTN said the grant was presented to Shah Hirunizam Kadir, 45, by its chief executive officer Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid.

“The implementation of this programme is an initiative by PTPTN to promote the benefits of the Simpan SSPN Prime product in helping to alleviate the burden of those in need,” it said.

It said that Shah Hirunizam is a father who prioritises education and the future of his children by planning their finances from a young age.

He will use the incentive to cover the education cost of his second child, Aisyah, 18, who is pursuing her studies in Agricultural Science at Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Ahmad Dasuki said the grant is financial aid for depositors with a monthly income of less than RM4,000 when their beneficiaries, namely their children, enrol in higher education institutions.

“This is one of the attractive features of the Simpan SSPN Prime product, which is the provision of a matching grant of up to RM10,000 for eligible families.

“It is also one of the government’s efforts to ensure that the low-income group enjoy the savings benefits,” he said in the statement.

Apart from the matching grant, Simpan SSPN also offers various privileges and benefits to the people, including income tax relief of up to RM8,000 per year, takaful coverage for depositors, competitive dividends, as well as shariah-compliant and government-guaranteed savings.

PTPTN, as an agency under the Higher Education Ministry, always strives to assist parents and students in pursuing their education and is committed to ensuring that no student is left behind due to financial problems, it said. -Bernama