Father of three gets 12 months' jail for impersonating a cop, using criminal force

PETALING JAYA: A father of three was sentenced to 12 months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today, on four charges, which included impersonating a police officer and using criminal force against police personnel in a scuffle at a condominium three years ago.

Hakimi Aiman Hussin, 32, was also fined RM100 under the Minor Offences Act 1995 for cursing at the police and a security guard.

Magistrate Muhammad Iskandar Zainol handed down the sentence on Hakimi after he changed his plea to guilty of all five charges at the case mention today.

Hakimi received 12 months imprisonment for each of the four charges under the Penal Code, which was ordered to be served concurrently from the date of his arrest on October 28, 2020.

Two of the charges were under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to obstruct Corporal A. Saravanan and Lans Corporal Muhammad Azuwan Ahmad from discharging their duty, which is punishable by a maximum of two years imprisonment or fine or both, upon conviction.

In the third charge under Section 506 of the Penal, he had threatened to punch senior citizen K. Paramavaran, 62, which is punishable by a maximum of five years imprisonment or fine or both.

The fourth charge under Section 170 of the Penal Code involved introducing himself to Paramavaran as an officer of the Special Unit, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, which carries a maximum of two years in jail, a fine or both.

Hakimi was finally charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for insulting behaviour towards Paramavaran, which carries a maximum fine of RM100.

All the offences took place at the entrance of Empire Damansara condominium here, at 2 am on October 28, 2020.

On the day of the incident, Hakimi was drunk and unhappy with the police and the security guard, Paramavaran, for stopping him from entering the condominium lobby without an access card, which led to a scuffle with punches thrown.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Khairun Nisa Noor Harun prosecuted the case, while Hakimi was represented by lawyer Fadhli Sutris.

Hakimi is still in police remand for another drug case, which is being heard at the Shah Alam High Court.- Bernama