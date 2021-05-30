Father of toddlers found wandering at night says he fell asleep

JOHOR BAHRU: A father of one-year-old and three-year-old toddlers found wandering by themselves around Kampung Melayu Kulai in Kulai on Friday night has admitted that he fell asleep while taking care of his daughters.

The video showing the two girls who were found by members of the public by a roadside has gone viral on social media.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the police rushed to the location when they were informed by the public about the children who were found wandering in the area at 11.50 pm.

“However, a physical examination on the children revealed no injuries,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said while the police were tracking down their parents, a 24-year-old local man approached the police claiming to be their father, which was later confirmed by the documentation he presented.

Tok said the man, whose wife was working the night shift, said he fell asleep while taking care of his children, adding the police had given him a stern warning.- Bernama