KUALA LUMPUR: The father of Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun (pix), Mohd Haron Mohamad Khairi, died early today.

He breathed his last at 3.40 am at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

He was 71.

The minister’s press secretary, Eikmar Rizal Mohd Ripin, when contacted, confirmed the matter.

“The funeral prayer will be held after the Zohor prayers at the Kampung Salak Tinggi Mosque and the remains will be laid to rest at the Kampung Salak Tinggi Muslim cemetery,” he said. - Bernama