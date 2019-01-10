Father pleads guilty to splashing hot water on two children

GEORGE TOWN: A man pleaded guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to splashing hot water on his two children, aged nine and 10, because they had eaten all the family’s food.

However, magistrate Rosnee Radzuan postponed sentencing on Eddy Noramin Ramli, 41, pending medical reports on the two children and fixed Feb 12 for mention.

Eddy Noramin, who has four children, was charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt on his children by dangerous means.

On the first count, he was charged with splashing the hot water on his nine year-old daughter, causing the girl to be scalded on the body, at their house at Flat Kampung Melayu, Ayer Itam here, between 1am and 2am on Dec 28 last year.

The man, who sells pre-paid cards, is also charged with committing a similar offence on his 10-year-old son at the same place, time and date.

Lawyer Edmund Anthony Herman, representing Eddy Noramin, requested for his client to be allowed bail pending sentencing as he had to support his four children and a wife, who is not working, with his income of RM500 a month.

The court allowed him bail of RM15,000 in one surety on each count and warned not to go near the two victims.

He faces imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine, or whipping, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Yasinnisa Begam Seeni Mohideen prosecuted. — Bernama