Father pleads not guilty to sexual assault on daughter

IPOH: A father pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here today to a charge of sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter last year.

The accused, 38, made his plea after the charge was read out by a court interpreter in the presence of Judge Norashima Khalid.

The man, an odd-job worker, was charged with fondling the victim’s private parts and breasts, and performing oral sex on her, then aged 13 years four months, at Jalan Malim Nawar near Kampar here in July last year.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and caning, and to be placed under police supervision for a period not less than one year and not more than three years.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman did not allow the accused bail while counsel S. Teeban requested it.

The court did not allow the accused bail and fixed Feb 15 for a re-mention of the case. — Bernama