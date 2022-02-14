Father remanded over death of sons who ate food waste from rubbish bin

ALOR SETAR: The father of two Myanmar brothers who died after they are believed to have eaten leftover food from a rubbish bin in Kampung Baru Sungai Tepa, near Bukit Malut in Langkawi yesterday has been remanded for 14 days for investigations.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said they detained the 36-year-old man at the Langkawi district police headquarters at 12.05 am today after the man had settled matters related to the death of his two sons, Nizambudin Jamaludin, four years old, and Ngei, two years old, at the hospital.

According to Shariman, the two boys died at about 6.15 pm yesterday and the father tested positive for drugs.

“The man, a boat equipment repairman who also does odd jobs in the village, has been remanded for 14 days. The bodies of the two brothers were sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar today for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

Shariman said the case was being investigated under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said the man was homeless and staying at a neighbour’s house with his two sons while his wife was believed to have returned to Myanmar. - Bernama