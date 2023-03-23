Father’s wish to wear matching Raya outfit dashed after daughter killed in accident

KLANG: A father’s wish to see his daughter wear a beautiful Raya outfit on the morning of this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri was dashed when his daughter died after being hit by a trailer in an accident that occurred in Kampung Telok Gong, here yesterday.

Even more heartbreaking, Muhammad Jamathir Ahmad Nordin, 32, said the Raya outfit just arrived at his home this week, and his daughter Nurul Jannatun Assyifa, 9, was overjoyed about it.

“This year, our family decided to dress in all-black attire on the first day of Aidilfitri. Nurul (Jannatun Assyifa) was delighted when she saw hers,” he told reporters when met at the Forensic Department of the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), Klang here yesterday.

Muhammad Jamathir said he immediately rushed to the scene from his office in Pulau Indah as soon as his wife told him about the incident that claimed the life of his second child.

He added that his youngest son Alif Zahfran, 7, who was also involved in the accident, suffered minor head injuries and was being treated at HTAR.

“I shook hands with my kids before leaving for work at 6.30 am yesterday. There’s nothing I can do now, I just have to accept this as fate,” he said.

According to Muhammad Jamathir, Nurul Jannatun Assyifa’s body would be buried in Telok Gong, Port Klang after the post-mortem was completed.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Morni Mamat, said that the department received a distress call at 11.25 am.

Morni said that the accident involved a trailer crashing into a 54-year-old woman, who was riding a motorcycle ferrying a seven-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl from school.

“The woman was the children’s babysitter, who fetched them both from school when the accident occurred.

“The babysitter and the boy suffered minor injuries while the girl died at the scene,” said Morni. - Bernama