Father-son duo plead not guilty to cheating man of RM80,000

KUALA PILAH: A father and his son both pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to two counts of cheating a contractor of RM80,000 pertaining to the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) project six years ago.

Abd Razak Haron, 68, and his son, Shaiful Bakhtiar Abd Razak, 40, made the plea before Judge Nariman Badruddin.

On the first and second charges, both accused were alleged to have deceived Mohd Yusoff Salleh, 55, a contractor, and induced him into giving them RM10,000 and RM70,000 for the said project on Oct 18 and 21, 2013, between 9am and 4.30pm.

The two offences were allegedly committed at the Maybank Kuala Klawang, Jelebu and at the Bank Rakyat in Seremban.

Both accused were charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides a jail term of up to 10 years, whipping and liable to a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Sara Afiqah Zulkipli prosecuted while both accused were not represented.

The court allowed both accused a RM10,000 bail in one surety each for all charges and fixed March 18 for mention. — Bernama