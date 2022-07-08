Father, son perish in Alor Gajah fire

ALOR GAJAH: A father and his young son perished in a fire that razed their house at Kampung Cherana Puteh here early this morning.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said in the 1.50 am incident, the charred remains of the victims, identified as Allahudin Abd Hamid, 51, and his son, Mohamad Badrul, five, were found in the bathroom and the living room of a semi-wooden house.

“The remains were sent to Alor Gajah Hospital for post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

He said both the father and son lived in the house and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Alor Gajah Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Senior Fire Officer II, Ramli Yusof said a team of nine firefighters and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1.56 am.

He said upon arrival, the firemen found the house was burnt about 70 per cent and the public informed the team that there were two victims trapped inside.

The fire-fighting operations ended about three hours later. - Bernama