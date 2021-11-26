Father, son, relative in remand for murder

IPOH: Three men, including a trader and his father, are in remand for seven days beginning today in connection with the death of a man during a fight in front of a stall at Pasar Pagi Flat Ashby here yesterday.

The remand order against the three men, aged between 34 and 60, was issued by Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus.

In the incident yesterday, which occurred about 9am, Muhammad Noor Faqih Mohamed Ariffin, 29, was believed to have been choked to death during a fight with three men over the alleged theft of a portable speaker. — Bernama