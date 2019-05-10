Father splashes hot water to son over insurance money dispute

GEORGE TOWN: A 35-year-old man was scalded after being splashed with hot water by his father when he tried to claim his late mother’s life insurance money, according to Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang today.

He said the incident, which caused the unemployed man to suffer scald burns on his face and body, occurred around 6.30pm last Tuesday at a house in Jalan Kaki Bukit in Gelugur, near here.

“The man claimed that his 66-year-old father, who is a prawn monger, had handed him an RM10 note through a window of the house and when he approached the window, he was splashed with hot water,” Che Zaimani said.

According to the victim, his mother during her life had bought an insurance coverage and after her death in 2005, his father had received the insurance claim payout.

“The money was divided among the victim’s three other siblings except for him, resulting the victim to repeatedly claiming his share (of the insurance payout) from the suspect,” he said.

Che Zaimani said the victim, who is the youngest son, who claimed the insurance payout amounting RM30,000, also reported that this was the second time his father had acted in that manner against him.

“Police have recorded the statement from the father. We are completing the investigation into this case made under Section 323 of the Penal Code for deliberately causing injury,” he said. - Bernama