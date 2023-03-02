Fatwa not in conflict with interfaith values: Johor Sultan

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pic) said the fatwa (decree) prohibiting Muslims from attending and participating in religious rituals of other faiths in the state was in no way in conflict with interfaith values of tolerance, unity and understanding as espoused under the ‘Bangsa Johor’ concept.

In his Facebook posting today, His Majesty reaffirmed the Bangsa Johor concept, saying the racial and religious diversity of Johor would always be recognised and respected.

“The fatwa only prohibits Muslims from taking part in other religious rituals. It is a guideline for them. They can still attend festive events of other faiths.

“Other religions must also respect Muslims’ sensitivities. It is a two-way street. We must be sensitive to each other’s religious obligations in order to get along,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

His Majesty noted that as all religions emphasise good values like compassion, respect, tolerance, moderation and kindness, Malaysians should focus on these common values rather than racial or religious differences.

“I hope with this explanation, we can put a stop to any confusion on the new ‘fatwa’ as it only clarifies what is permissible to Muslims and forbidden in Islam.

“If you’re still confused, please see the State Mufti for further clarification,“ His Majesty said.

Sultan Ibrahim has consented to the fatwa which was issued by the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) yesterday. - Bernama