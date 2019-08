KUANTAN: Damage to part of the diesel generator set at Pulau Tioman TNB Station, Rompin near here, is the cause of the disruption in power supply since last week.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) in a press statement here today said repair work was being carried out and is expected to take a few more days.

It said it had activated its mobile generators at several key locations on the resort island.

“However, there are supply constraints that require power-rationing or rotation at some of the villages. TNB apologise for the inconvenience,“ it said.

Based on a Bernama report today, residents on the island claimed they had been experiencing power disruption since last week, with some areas getting supply for only a few hours daily.

It also affected water supply on the island as several villages rely on electricity to pump water. — Bernama